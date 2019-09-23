Man in ‘critical condition’ after being shot near The Music Factory near Uptown

One man was left critically injured after being shot near The Music Factory early Sunday morning.

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are conducting a shooting investigation on Hamilton Street after they received a service call at 2:36 a.m.

Police say a man with a gunshot wound was found near a parking deck. The victim was transported to Atrium Health Carolina’s Medical Center and is in critical condition.

Detectives and police are still looking for further physical evidence and witnesses.

People around the Music Factory on Sunday afternoon said they are surprised to hear about that violence in the area.

“Shocked I would say. It seems like a safe, nice area,” said Zach Ruhland, a regular volleyball player at courts near the Music Factory. “If there’s any suspect anywhere it’s scary, if someone is shooting someone they need to be apprehend.”

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call 911. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

This is an ongoing, active investigation. Additional updates will be released by CMPD Public Affairs.