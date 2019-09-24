CMPD may see your Ring doorbell video, prompting City Council debate

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips

Charlotte City Council members say they want to debate privacy issues surrounding law enforcement’s use of video from Ring doorbells and cameras, a popular line of smart home security devices owned by Amazon.

The issue was raised Monday night at the City Council meeting. Charlotte resident Joseph Margolis said during the public hearing he’s concerned police nationwide have “broadly expanded their surveillance capabilities” through the Ring app. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is one of several local agencies using the technology.

The Ring app allows your neighbors —and police — to watch recorded video from your home security doorbell, but only if you agree for the footage to be public.

Amazon’s program, first reported in the Washington Post last month, includes partnerships with more than 400 police departments to share video recordings from the Ring app to use in criminal investigations. In addition to CMPD, the Post reported that police departments in Cornelius, Mint Hill and Mooresville, N.C., also participate in the program.

Margolis says he contacted Charlotte Council members Justin Harlow and Braxton Winston with his concerns before the meeting. Harlow is the chair and Winston is vice-chair of the City Council’s neighborhood development committee, which oversees public safety. Harlow and Winston told him that hadn’t realized CMPD was using Ring video, Margolis said.

Margolis says he also researched how other jurisdictions have used the technology. He said he wants more transparency about the Ring app’s capabilities and how detectives might use the video in Charlotte.

Several council members, including Winston, pushed for more discussion Monday after Margolis raised the issue. Mayor Vi Lyles asked CMPD Deputy Chief Stella Patterson, who was in attendance, to answer some questions about Ring. But Lyles also said she wants the council to meet again in the coming weeks to fully debate the issue.

“CMPD does utilize the Ring app,” Patterson said during the meeting. “It’s called the Neighbors Ring app. It’s really a digital neighborhood watch that allows police officers and law enforcement and the public to access information free of charge.”

In July, for example, CMPD arrested a 21-year-old man on home break-in charges after a neighbor called 911 to report seeing a suspicious person at her door via a security camera on her doorbell. In a news statement later, the department said, “A proactive homeowner, a door bell camera, and a swift response from officers in the Independence Division played a role in the arrest of a suspect with a lengthy, violent criminal history.”

‘Surveillance’ questioned

On Monday, before the topic was tabled, Harlow raised a question of whether Charlotte homeowners may be unwittingly allowing law enforcement access to videos from their doorsteps.

Patterson says CMPD can only see recorded video if a Ring doorbell user opts in to make the footage public for their immediate neighbors as well as law enforcement officials.

“Once you give access, it is there until you withdraw the access,” Patterson replied. “So any videos you might have related to anything that is occurring at your residence, it becomes available at that time.”

Harlow replied: “So it does increase the (police) surveillance, because then you have to opt out after the fact for anything. It’s not one off, certain time limits.”

Lyles invited both CMPD and Margolis to come back to a future work session and discuss the issue with City Council.

“We will have the conversation publicly ... But I don’t think everyone is ready to address it right now,” Lyles said Monday night.