Fire ravages historic 19th-century Christian campground in Western North Carolina

Balls Creek Campground Fire in Catawba County suffered heavy fire damage Sunday night. Multiple structures were destroyed. Catawba County Emergency Management photo

Three dozen structures at a beloved 150-year-old religious campground in western North Carolina were destroyed by fire Sunday.

Balls Creek Campground, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, reports at least 35 of the cabins at the 33-acre site were lost in the fire, which burned until the early hours Monday.

Catawba County Emergency Management sent out a series of tweets around 11:30 p.m. Sunday noting 30 percent of the wooden cabins continued to burn as teams from more than a dozen departments tried to control the fire.

It was not reported Monday if anyone was injured or if any of the cabins were occupied at the time the fire started.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

County officials said the fire was brought under control around 2 a.m., adding “numerous cabins destroyed.” No cause has been released.

The fire comes at a time when counties in western North Carolina are enduring a moderate to severe drought that has caused heightened concerns about wildfires.

SHARE COPY LINK Surf City Police released this video of the fire that is credited with damaging or destroying a half dozen homes on Sunday, September 29, 2019 in the coastal town.

Cabins at Balls Creek are often referred to as tents, but are built like wooden row houses, sharing a common wall, officials said on the campground’s website.

The oldest section of the camp was established in the 1850s, and “is believed to be one of the largest religious campgrounds in the southern United States,” according to the campground’s Facebook page.

Balls Creek Campground posted an update on its website Sunday, acknowledging the fire:

“At the present time, fire fighters are still on the scene tending to hot spots. It is estimated that 35 tents are either totally destroyed or heavily damaged,” the update said. “Please stay away from the area until further notice so that the fire fighters and investigators can do their jobs safely.”

Balls Creek Campground is “a historic Methodist camp meeting” place, about 45 miles northwest of Charlotte, according to its Facebook page.

“The district encompasses 138 contributing buildings and 1 contributing site. They include the Arbor (c. 1930), tents dating back to the 1850s, store or ‘The Shack’ (c. 1940), and jail dated to the late-19th/early 20th century. The camp meeting was established in 1853,” the page says.

Officials have not said if any of the oldest cabins, dating to the 1850s, were among those destroyed Sunday night. A fire in 1956 destroyed 130 structures at the site, camp officials said.