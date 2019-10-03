Local
I-77 South ramp to westbound I-277 closes for 2 months during construction
Exit ramp 11B from Interstate 77 South to westbound Brookshire Freeway (I-277) in Charlotte closed Thursday and will remain shut down for two months as construction crews build a noise wall, a contractor says.
Southbound I-77 traffic is being redirected to Exit 10C at West Fifth Street, I-77 Express said.
Drivers will use the eastbound detour to northbound North Graham Street. Traffic will then take the entrance ramp to westbound I-277 at West 12th Street to reach westbound I-277.
I-77 Express is a public-private partnership between the N.C. Department of Transportation and I-77 Mobility Partners, which is building and operating the 26-mile toll lane project north of Charlotte.
Drivers can receive newsletters about the project or follow I-Mobility Partners on Facebook or on Twitter @I77Express.
Comments