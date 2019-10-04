Pedestrian struck, killed on I-85 north in Charlotte

SHARE COPY LINK

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 85 northbound just northwest of uptown Charlotte Friday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the deadly incident happened around 2 a.m. on I-85 NB at Sugar Creed Road, closing the area for a time. Lanes on I-85 northbound reopened by 7:30 a.m. but the I-85 connector to North Tryon remains closed.

Details surrounding the incident were not provided and the name of the pedestrian killed was not released.

Highway Patrol is investigating.