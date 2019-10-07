Charlotte police chief Putney leaving at end of year - but returning in March for RNC

SHARE COPY LINK

Charlotte Police Chief Kerr Putney will retire at the end of the year — but return in March and work through the Republican National Convention, the city announced Monday.

It gave no reason for the unusual arrangement. Putney had said in 2018 that he planned to stay on through the convention, which will take place in late August next year.

“Chief Putney made a commitment to Charlotte to lead our security efforts during the RNC and I know that is important to him,” City Manager Marcus Jones said in a statement. “Because of his experience with the city’s efforts for the DNC in 2012 and his involvement with the current RNC planning, I want him to return . . . while also helping Chief Putney meet his personal commitments.”

Jones said he plans to name an interim chief for January and February and a permanent chief after the convention.

City records indicate Putney is paid $220,000 a year.

Putney has been CMPD chief since 2015, replacing former Chief Rodney Monroe.

Before that, he held a variety of other assignments within the organization, according to his bio on the CMPD website. His experience at CMPD includes serving as a deputy chief as well as supervising officer training, communications and criminal investigations.

In 2015, the Observer reported, Putney was a fast favorite for the job when former City Manager Ron Carlee was vetting candidates. That hiring process was entirely in-house with only internal candidates considered, the Observer reported. Putney, by then, had already spent 23 years in law enforcement — his entire career with only CMPD.

Last fall he told WBTV that he could retire before the convention “but I’ve decided I’m going to stay through it.”

“I don’t want to have any disruption in our leadership prior,” he said at the time. “I don’t think it would be good for the city and I don’t like leaving business undone.”