Mustang in famed Hollywood movie chase scene coming to CLT AutoFair. You can own it. 

One of the priciest American-made collector cars is coming to next week’s Charlotte AutoFair at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

And soon, this 1968 Mustang GT can be yours.

The car, which actor Steve McQueen drove in the classic film “Bullitt,” will appear at the AutoFair with its longtime owner, Sean Kiernan, speedway spokesman Scott Cooper told The Charlotte Observer on Tuesday.

National car auctioneer Mecum Auctions is scheduled to auction the car in January in Kissimmee, Fla.

Called Bullitt for its namesake movie, the car is expected to become one of “the most valuable American-made collector cars ever sold at auction,” according to a Mecum Auctions news release.

McQueen’s Mustang GT was part of what “most experts consider to be the first modern-day car chase scene, one that was executed with such innovation and finesse that it became the standard for all that followed,” according to the car’s listing on the Mecum Auctions website.

Mecum Auctions doesn’t list a monetary value for the car, but a 2018 Vanity Fair story reported its value at $3 million to $5 million. Kiernan bought the car for $6,000 in 1974 through a classified ad in “Road and Track” magazine, Fox News reported.

The car has been making the circuit of major car shows nationwide. Fans can see Bullitt at the Charlotte AutoFair Oct. 17-19. For AutoFair details, visit charlotte-autofair.com.