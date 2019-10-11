Local
Bicyclist critical after van crosses road into group riding near Grandfather Mountain
A mini van driver strayed across lanes toward a group of oncoming bicyclists Thursday near Grandfather Mountain, leaving one rider in critical condition, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
The van driver fled and a search is underway for the driver, officials said in a press release.
It happened at 11:40 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 221 near Grandfather Mountain in Caldwell County, according to the highway patrol.
The injured cyclist was identified as Ignacio Giraldo, 61, of Sunrise, Florida, a release said. None of the other riders were hurt.
He was cycling north on US 221 “when a southbound minivan crossed the double yellow line in a curve, collided head-on with one of the cyclists, and continued without stopping,” said a press release
Giraldo was with a group of four cyclists that included his daughter, officials said.
He was airlifted in critical condition to Johnson City Medical Center in Tennessee, a release said.
“Investigators are searching for a charcoal gray 2005-2010 Toyota Sienna minivan which may have damage to the right front, headlight, and/or right front fender area,” a release said.
“Anyone with information in encouraged to contact the SHP Troop F Communications Center at 828-466-5500.”
