Bicyclist critical after van crosses road into group riding near Grandfather Mountain

SHARE COPY LINK

A mini van driver strayed across lanes toward a group of oncoming bicyclists Thursday near Grandfather Mountain, leaving one rider in critical condition, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The van driver fled and a search is underway for the driver, officials said in a press release.

It happened at 11:40 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 221 near Grandfather Mountain in Caldwell County, according to the highway patrol.

The injured cyclist was identified as Ignacio Giraldo, 61, of Sunrise, Florida, a release said. None of the other riders were hurt.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

He was cycling north on US 221 “when a southbound minivan crossed the double yellow line in a curve, collided head-on with one of the cyclists, and continued without stopping,” said a press release

Giraldo was with a group of four cyclists that included his daughter, officials said.

He was airlifted in critical condition to Johnson City Medical Center in Tennessee, a release said.

“Investigators are searching for a charcoal gray 2005-2010 Toyota Sienna minivan which may have damage to the right front, headlight, and/or right front fender area,” a release said.

“Anyone with information in encouraged to contact the SHP Troop F Communications Center at 828-466-5500.”