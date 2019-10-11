Interstate 77 toll lane project in Charlotte may see another extension 

SHARE COPY LINK

North Carolina Department of Transportation officials say they are currently reviewing requests for additional time to complete the $647 million toll lane project on Interstate 77.

Officials say no decisions have been made at the moment.

According to NCDOT, the contract says it is $10,000 per day for each section of the project that is completed after Nov. 1, 2019.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Officials say the original date was Jan. 7, 2019, but work was added to the contract, extending the completion date. In 2017, the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization requested and approved direct connections from I-77 bridges at Lakeview Road and Hambright Road to and from toll lanes in both directions.

Transportation officials say pavement rehabilitation to the general purpose lanes was also added so traffic will not be impacted with more road work in a few years.

WBTV reached out to I-77 Mobility Partners, the subsidiary of Spain-based contractor Cintra, and they provided the following statement:

“We continue to be in close contact with NCDOT and our construction partners, and we all are working towards a fall opening.”

Work started on the lanes from Lake Norman to Charlotte in November 2015.