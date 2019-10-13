Car chase starts in NC and ends with shooting by sheriff’s deputy in Lancaster County

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A car chase through two states resulted in a shooting by a North Carolina sheriff’s deputy Saturday in Lancaster County, officials said.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office deputy, who has not been named, responded to a burglary call on Plyler Mill Road near Monroe, North Carolina, Todd Elmore, chief deputy for the sheriff’s office, said.

When the deputy encountered a suspect in the burglary, the suspect tried to hit the deputy with a car, Elmore said. The deputy then chased the suspect for several miles across the South Carolina line into Lancaster County, he said.

The suspect stopped the car near Camp Creek and Plyler Mill roads in Lancaster County, and both the deputy and suspect got out of their cars, Elmore said.

“The suspect challenges (the deputy)” Elmore said. “And tells the deputy to shoot him, shoot him, shoot him and makes gestures like he has a weapon.”

Elmore said the suspect told the deputy there was a gun in the car. The suspect returned to the car and appeared to be retrieving a weapon, Elmore said.

The deputy then shot the suspect, Elmore said. The suspect, whose name has not been released, was injured and taken to the hospital but is expected to survive, Elmore said.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.