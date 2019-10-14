Big fire guts apartment units in east Charlotte. No injuries were reported

SHARE COPY LINK

Crews battled a large 2-alarm fire at an apartment complex in east Charlotte Monday mornng.

The fire broke out at the Woodbridge apartments on Yateswood Drive off of Albemarle Road.

There’s no word on what may have sparked the flames. No injuries were reported.

The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted video just before 6:30 a.m., showing crews battling heavy fire and smoke.

It appears several of the apartments were under construction. Two lanes of Albemarle Road were affected by fire crews at the scene.

Several units appear charred in a photo tweeted by Charlotte firefighters. It took 40 firefighters 45 minutes to control the fire.

A cigarette fire appears to have sparked at the same complex in July 2018. Forty people were displaced in that fire.