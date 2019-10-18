One dead in east Charlotte house fire. Investigation underway

The Charlotte Fire Department says one person died in an early morning house fire Friday in east Charlotte. Street View image from February 2019. © 2019 Google

The Charlotte Fire Department says one person died in an early morning house fire Friday in east Charlotte.

A gender and age for the victim was not released early Friday.

One person made it out of the home during the fire, which started just after midnight, reported the Observer’s news partner WBTV. The victim was trapped inside, said WSOC.

The fire happened in the 2200 block of Birchcrest Drive, in east Charlotte’s Windsor Park area, according to a 3 a.m. tweet from the Charlotte Fire Department.

It took 25 firefighters just under a half hour to bring the fire under control, the tweet said.

Investigators have not released a cause.

Update Structure Fire; 2200 Block of Birchcrest Dr; 22 Firefighters control house fire in 25 minutes. 1 confirmed fire fatality, fire remains under investigation pic.twitter.com/LNJ4btTFES — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) October 18, 2019