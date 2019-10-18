Local
One dead in east Charlotte house fire. Investigation underway
The Charlotte Fire Department says one person died in an early morning house fire Friday in east Charlotte.
A gender and age for the victim was not released early Friday.
One person made it out of the home during the fire, which started just after midnight, reported the Observer’s news partner WBTV. The victim was trapped inside, said WSOC.
The fire happened in the 2200 block of Birchcrest Drive, in east Charlotte’s Windsor Park area, according to a 3 a.m. tweet from the Charlotte Fire Department.
It took 25 firefighters just under a half hour to bring the fire under control, the tweet said.
Investigators have not released a cause.
