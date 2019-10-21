Local
Overnight fire at House of Prayer on Beatties Ford causes tens of thousands in damage
The Charlotte Fire Department says the fire that caused $40,000 in damage to the United House of Prayer on Beatties Ford road was accidental.
Investigators determined early Monday that the fire was due to an “electrical issue” for starting the fire before dawn on Monday. No injuries were reported in the blaze.
Investigators say a passerby saw flames coming from the top of the church about 3 a.m. Monday and called the fire department, reported WCNC.
Photos posted by the fire department showed smoke emerging from a decorative steeple over the church’s front doors.
The faulty electrical wiring is attached to illuminate crosses on the facade of the church, reported WSOC.
The United House of Prayer for All People is currently celebrating its 100th year anniversary, according to the church’s web site.
