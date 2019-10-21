Body of missing man found in northwest Charlotte

Bryan Edward Davenport N.C. Center for Missing Persons via WBTV

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police homicide detectives are investigating the death of a missing man whose body was found in northwest Charlotte on Monday.

The victim was identified as Bryan Edward Davenport, 41, police said. Davenport had been reported missing, last seen in Stanly.

Airborne officers spotted his body Monday morning in a secluded area near the 9700 block of Hutchinson Lane, where Davenport’s vehicle had been found earlier. The heavily wooded area is near Brookshire Boulevard.

CMPD officers had been helping Gaston County law officers search for Davenport.

The Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office has listed the cause of death as pending, police said, but found no signs of trauma to the body.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call homicide unit detectives at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.