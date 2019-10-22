How to get the most out of your subscription to the Charlotte Observer

The skyline of Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, June 6, 2018. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

If you are reading this, you might have just decided to become a subscriber to The Charlotte Observer. Or you might be a longtime subscriber, who — understandably — never got around to exploring everything you have access to. Either way, we’re glad you are here.

These are the many ways you can get more out of your subscription to The Charlotte Observer:

Access all of the journalism you pay for

The first step toward getting more out of your subscription is to get online. As a subscriber, you have full access to The Charlotte Observer’s online coverage and other perks. If you are a print subscriber, all you need to do is activate your digital subscription by entering your last name, phone number and house number at charlotteobserver.com/activate.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The day’s news, delivered straight to your inbox

The Charlotte Observer’s editors and reporters curate a selection of top stories for our daily morning and afternoon e-mail newsletters. If you’re just interested in knowing about the most pressing stories, you can sign up for The Charlotte Observer’s breaking news newsletter, too.

Only interested in sports? We’ve got newsletters for the Carolina Panthers, Charlotte Hornets and high school sports, too. How about arts and culture? Sign up for the Charlotte Five or Inside Charlotte Arts newsletters!

All of our newsletters are a free, quick and convenient way to stay on top of what’s happening in the Charlotte community, along with North and South Carolina.

If you’re a subscriber, you can also sign up for emails about rewards, perks and other deals you are eligible for just for being a subscriber to The Charlotte Observer. See all of our newsletters at charlotteobserver.com/newsletters.

Take us with you everywhere you go

The Charlotte Observer smart phone news app is available on iOS and Android devices. Find out more at charlotteobserver.com/mobile.

Once you have downloaded the app, log in to your account by clicking on the three dots in the top right corner and selecting “Sign In.” If you wish to be notified of the latest breaking news, turn on push alerts for the apps.

Spice up your social media feeds with The Charlotte Observer

The Charlotte Observer is constantly posting new stories and updates on Facebook and Twitter. You can also check us out on Instagram.

And, of course, reporters and editors maintain social media profiles that are worth a follow if you want to know more about the reporting process and about who we are.

Like the newspaper, but better...

Do you know about The Charlotte Observer’s eEdition? The virtual edition of our newspaper offers the predictability and nostalgia of turning a curated page of news but includes much more than the print edition. You will be able to read as many as 40 extra pages per day of business, entertainment, sports, features and national news, plus the local coverage you love. And, the eEdition can be accessed from any device, anywhere in the world at charlotteobserver.com/eedition.

Get your news quickly and hands-free

The top stories from The Charlotte Observer’s newsroom are available as flash briefings every weekday morning. In the time it takes you to make a cup of coffee and get ready, you can catch up on big headlines without touching a newspaper or device. To start the briefing, say, “Alexa, open The Charlotte Observer” to your Amazon Echo speaker or say, “Hey Google, talk to The Charlotte Observer” to your Google Home device.

You can also subscribe to morning briefings on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, iHeartMedia or Overcast. You can also find the briefing at charlotteobserver.com/listen.

And if you prefer to start (or end) your day with a dose of arts and culture chatter, subscribe to The Observer’s Charlotte Five podcast. Each week, editors and reporters break down the latest in things to do around town.

Claim your rewards

As a subscriber to The Charlotte Observer, you can earn points and win prizes, gifts cards and other perks by activating your rewards profile. Go to charlotteobserver.com/rewards and click the “members” button to sign in.

Not a subscriber? What are you waiting for?

We would love for you to join the large community of subscribers who support The Charlotte Observer’s journalism. To subscribe, visit charlotteobserver.com/subscribe. For unlimited access to sports-only coverage, subscribe to The Charlotte Observer’s SportsPass for a special introductory rate of $30 per year.

If you need help with anything related to your subscription or access to any of these features, please contact customer service by email at customerservice@charlotteobserver.com or by phone at 800-532-5350.