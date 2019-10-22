Local
All lanes on I-485 Outer Loop shut down for fatal crash investigation in south Charlotte
Charlotte’s Interstate 485 Outer Loop at Providence Road is shut down as police investigate a fatal crash.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said all traffic lanes are closed, and are expected to remain so for much of the early afternoon.
WBTV on Tuesday reported one person was killed and two people were injured in the crash in south Charlotte. The car wreck happened after the morning rush hour on the outer loop.
CMPD officials said the wreck happened at the Providence Road exit, which is exit 57.
This is a developing story.
