Multiple homes under construction catch fire in Mooresville subdivision
Multiple homes under construction went up in flames in a Mooresville neighborhood Tuesday night.
Fire officials believe one home caught fire and spread the blaze to least 10 other homes. It happened on Kistler Farm Road near Mooresville Middle School.
It took around 50 firefighters to control the fire.
Fire officials are still working to determine the number of homes impacted.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
