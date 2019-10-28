2 killed after Amtrak passenger train collides with car in Harrisburg

Two people killed in crash involving Amtrak train in Harrisburg, N.C.

Two people were killed after an Amtrak passenger train collided with a car in Harrisburg Monday afternoon.

According to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened when the train struck a car at the Saddle Creek Court rail crossing in Harrisburg around 3:30 p.m.

Responders believe both people who were killed were inside the car when the accident happened. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not released the names of the victims.

Officials with the Harrisburg Fire Department said the accident involved an Amtrak passenger train enroute to Raleigh. There were a total of 45 people on the train, but officials are saying that no one aboard the train was injured.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Harrisburg crews were reportedly working on controlling a gas leak on an overturned vehicle down the tracks. Rail traffic has been stopped and the road is expected to be closed for an extended time.

Harrisburg Fire Department responded to the scene with additional support provided by Cabarrus County EMS and the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office. Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office will manage the ongoing investigation.

Saddle Creek Court is closed until further notice for the investigation. Workers at nearby JHE Productions are being routed through a secondary exit.