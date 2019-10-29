Halloween hail? Trick-or-treaters beware: Charlotte’s in store for ‘scary’ storms

Storms with hail and thunder and lightning are expected in Charlotte and the surrounding area during the prime Halloween trick-or-treat hours on Thursday, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said Tuesday.

“It’s going to be a scary time for the trick-or-treaters,” meteorologist Scott Krentz of the NWS office in Greer, S.C., told The Charlotte Observer.

Even more frightening: An isolated twister is possible.

It will “be warm and moist enough for tornadoes,” Krentz said.

“It’s going to be an active, fast moving storm.”

The forecast calls for the bad weather to move into the Charlotte area and North Carolina mountains from the southwest, hitting Upstate South Carolina first, then North Carolina.

Most trick-or-treaters across the United States traditionally begin ringing door bells at or just before sunset and finish a couple of hours later.

In Charlotte, the sun is expected to set at 6:29 p.m. Thursday, according to WBTV’s weather page.

That’s about the time a line of fast-moving thunderstorms could race through the Charlotte metro area, Krentz said.

Hail and thunderstorms in late October?

With a forecast high of 77 Thursday, “it’s going to feel like a summer-type system,” he said.

Unsettled weather is expected late Tuesday - Thursday. Scattered thunderstorms are possible along and ahead of a strong cold front sometime Thursday, potentially impacting Halloween plans. Cool and breezy conditions are expected behind the front. #NCwx #SCwx #GAwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/7Di84FKvYO — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) October 28, 2019

Light showers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport are likely to emerge Wednesday, according to the NWS forecast at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Showers are forecast into the night, with thunderstorms possibly popping up between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., Thursday, according to the NWS.

“It’s a full-blown system” headed Charlotte’s way, Krentz said of the spooky Halloween forecast.

The bad weather should leave the area at about 10 p.m., Krentz said.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and cooler temperatures, with an expected high of 63.

We may be looking at a rainy trick or treat for many, especially across the mountains. As of now it appears the highest chance of rain will hold off until Thursday, so some areas may luck out. We'll keep a close eye on the evolving situation. #NCwx #SCwx #GAwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/7rvcFsaHGi — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) October 27, 2019