See smoke above Charlotte skyline today? Here’s what we know about the fire near CPCC.
The Charlotte Fire Department is investigating a Friday morning fire at the Grady Cole Center, which is undergoing renovations.
The fire department was able to control the structure fire in 18 minutes, the department said in a tweet. No injuries were reported.
The building is next to Central Piedmont Community College’s central campus. Jeff Lowrance, a spokesman for the college, said an emergency notification went out to students, faculty and staff who are within the school’s database.
Mecklenburg County owns the center.
It’s unclear whether anyone was in the building at the time. A county website said the center and American Legion Memorial Stadium would be closed starting in August for renovations. The county broke ground on the stadium renovation in September.
County spokesman Leo Caplanides said county is aware of the reported fire, but that it could be related to demolition. He referred further questions to the Charlotte Fire Department.
Officials with the fire department were not immediately available to comment.
This is a developing story.
