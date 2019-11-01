See smoke above Charlotte skyline today? Here’s what we know about the fire near CPCC.

The Charlotte Fire Department is investigating a Friday morning fire at the Grady Cole Center, which is undergoing renovations.

The fire department was able to control the structure fire in 18 minutes, the department said in a tweet. No injuries were reported.

Update Structure Fire; N Kings Dr / Armory Dr; 26 firefighters controlled incident in 18 minutes; structure under demolishing; no injuries reported; fire under investigation pic.twitter.com/RLDmclfiQL — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) November 1, 2019

The building is next to Central Piedmont Community College’s central campus. Jeff Lowrance, a spokesman for the college, said an emergency notification went out to students, faculty and staff who are within the school’s database.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Mecklenburg County owns the center.

It’s unclear whether anyone was in the building at the time. A county website said the center and American Legion Memorial Stadium would be closed starting in August for renovations. The county broke ground on the stadium renovation in September.

County spokesman Leo Caplanides said county is aware of the reported fire, but that it could be related to demolition. He referred further questions to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Working Fire N King’s Dr @ Armory Dr: report of 20’ x 40’ building fully involved. L01 with Command. — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) November 1, 2019

Officials with the fire department were not immediately available to comment.

This is a developing story.