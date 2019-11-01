Missing man identified as person hit, killed by car on Charlotte highway

Michael Pruitt had been reported missing in Charlotte before he was hit and killed by a car.

Police say a man who was reported missing this week has been identified as the person who was hit and killed by a car on a Charlotte highway last week.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Brookshire Boulevard between Graham Street and Interstate 77.

Police say 48-year-old Michael Pruitt was identified as the victim in this case. Pruitt was reported missing this week after he had not been seen since Oct. 21.

Officers say after Pruitt was struck, he was taken by MEDIC to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

As a result of continued investigation into this case, the Major Crash Investigations Unit alongside the Missing Persons Unit identified Pruitt with the assistance of medical records.

Police say a 2017 Kia Sorento with rear-end damage and a 2012 Nissan Maxima remained on scene. The two vehicles were traveling in a 50-mph zone when the pedestrian was walking along a poorly lit area of Brookshire Freeway, police say, with his back faced toward oncoming traffic.

The driver of the Kia slammed on brakes but was unable to stop in time. The Kia was then struck from behind by the Nissan. Police do not believe excessive speed or impairment were factors in the crash. The section of Brookshire Freeway is not marked for pedestrian crossing.

This crash is being investigated by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Departments Major Crash Investigation Unit. Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or detectives at 704-432-2169.