Suspect dead after shooting at North Carolina hospital that injured deputy, police say

Two people, including a sheriff’s deputy, were shot during a “scuffle” in a North Carolina hospital, officials say.

The suspect died after the Wednesday morning incident at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

The city’s police department later said the area had been “rendered safe,” the city’s police department said on Facebook.

The events unfolded after a person taken into police custody Tuesday night was having “medical problems” and taken to the hospital, Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright said during a news conference streamed by ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

The suspect tried to take a deputy’s weapon when a “scuffle” ensued, officials say. A Fayetteville officer helped “subdue” the person, according to the sheriff.

Officials say both the suspect and deputy were shot.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.