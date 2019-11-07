Greta Thunberg tweets that she will join youth-led climate strike in Charlotte

Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old climate and environmental activist, tweeted Wednesday that she would be joining a youth-led climate strike in Charlotte on Friday.

Thunberg, who has nearly 3 million followers on Twitter, tweeted that she would be at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center on Friday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

On Sept. 20, hundreds of Charlotte-area youth protested what they call government inaction on climate change. The students joined millions of people worldwide skipping school and work for “climate strikes” to urge action on climate change, CBS News reported.

This Friday I will join the climate strike in Charlotte, NC!

12-2pm at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center. See you there!#FridaysForFuture #schoolstrike4climate #ClimateStrike — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 7, 2019

According to the Charlotte Observer, a Charlotte police officer present at the Government Center on Sept. 20 estimated about 250 people were there. Student organizers said about 400 people attended.

The Observer said 13-year-old Lucia Paulsen, 14-year-old Kate Harrison and 14-year-old Mary Ellis Stevens helped organize the Sept. 20 rally. They help lead the statewide, student-led N.C. Climate Strike movement, too.

Stevens tweeted Wednesday about Thunberg’s participation in Friday’s strike.