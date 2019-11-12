Heads up, Charlotte (especially newcomers): 6,000 runners will clog streets Saturday 

Drivers should expect delays along numerous streets in Dilworth, Myers Park, South End, NoDa and other city neighborhoods during the annual Novant Health Charlotte Marathon on Saturday, city transportation officials said.

A total of at least 6,000 runners are registered for the event, which includes the marathon, a half-marathon course, a marathon relay, a 5K and a mile “fun run,” marathon director Tim Rhodes told The Charlotte Observer on Tuesday.

“It’s not the highest number of participants all time, but we are trending in that direction,” Rhodes said in an email.

And the weather should be sterling.

Sunshine is expected to return to the region on Saturday, with a high of 50 degrees forecast at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, according to the National Weather Service office in Greer, S.C., in a weather update published Tuesday afternoon.

After this week’s wet and cold weather, the warmer temps will be a welcome reprieve.

Area temperatures early Saturday morning before sunrise will be a low 35 degrees but get warmer by afternoon, NWS meteorologists forecast.

Traffic impact of Charlotte Marathon

The sold-out Charlotte Marathon (a qualifying event for the Boston Marathon) begins at 7:30 a.m. at Romare Bearden Park in uptown, with runners starting on nearby South Graham Street.

The marathon and corresponding runs involve numerous street and lane closures along the marathon route, according to the Charlotte Department of Transportation.

The marathon route passes through Third Ward, Belmont, Plaza-Midwood, Chantilly, Elizabeth and Second Ward before finishing on South Mint Street at BB&T Ballpark in uptown.

Major roads along the route include North and South Tryon Street, Kings Drive, West Boulevard, East Morehead Street, Queens Road, Sharon Road and Providence Road. Also, Charlottetowne Avenue, Central Avenue, Caldwell Street, North Davidson Street, Randolph Road, Wendover Road and the Plaza.

To Charlotte’s thousands of newcomers who might be surprised by all the people on major streets Saturday, Rhodes offers this advice:

“Look at the map and timeline, know if and when it might impact (you) and get out early.

“If you are not going anywhere, find a place to cheer on the runners — we have runners from all over the U.S. and Canada. Show them our Charlotte hospitality and cheer them on.”

The route is mapped out on the CDOT website’s “News & Street Closings” page and detailed “turn-by-turn” approximate timing is available on the marathon website at runcharlotte.com.

Having more marathon participants each year doesn’t necessarily mean worsened traffic congestion, Rhodes said. The plan for traffic management includes Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Departments officers along the route, strategically timing gaps between runners to move vehicles through.