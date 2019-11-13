Troopers: Mystery over how motorcyclist lost control on I-77, tumbled into traffic

State Highway Patrol investigators say they are mystified over how a motorcyclist lost control on Interstate 77 north of Charlotte, which led to him being thrown off his bike, being hit by eight to ten fast-moving vehicles and dying.

Authorities are still investigating and hope to learn how 40-year-old Lavar Anthony Penn of Charlotte lost control of his Yamaha motorcycle south of Huntersville Saturday night.

Emergency responders detected no signs of alcohol, Trooper Ray Pierce told The Charlotte Observer this week. Speed also did not appear to be a factor, Pierce said, and no vehicle had hit Penn’s motorcycle prior to his losing control.

“At this time, we don’t know what caused him to lose control,” Pierce said.

Penn died on the roadway after being ejected from the motorcycle and into traffic lanes, the trooper said. The wreck happened at about 7:15 p.m., on I-77 north, between Gilead Road, exit 23, in Huntersville and the I-77/I-485 interchange.

Police and other emergency responders arrived and shut down the northbound lanes for hours.

Pierce said drivers who ran over Penn’s body stopped along the highway and were “shaken up” over the wreck.

*Traffic Alert* We are on the scene of a very serious MVA, I-77 Northbound prior to Hambright Road. This accident involves one fatality and I-77 Northbound is now CLOSED at I-485. AVOID the area. Use caution & YIELD to responding units #MoveOver #CLTtraffic https://t.co/Uf2YTg25Gc — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) November 10, 2019

“My whole heart is broken,” wrote Nia Penn on Facebook, where she announced funeral arrangements for Lavar Penn, who she said was the father of her children. She included in her post about Penn, “Please watch over our babies ... #PrayForUs.”

Nia Penn posted that Lavar Penn was her best friend for 18 years. She thanked “friends and family for the prayers and words of encouragement during our time of grief.”

Penn’s funeral is scheduled for Nov. 22 at Boston’s Mortuary, 4300 Statesville Road in Charlotte. Visitation begins at 2 p.m., followed by the service at 3 p.m.

On Facebook, Nia Penn urged everyone to wear blue to the funeral, as that was Lavar Penn’s favorite color.