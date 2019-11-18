‘A great deal of stigma’: Charlotte Housing Authority to change its name to ‘Inlivian’

The Charlotte Housing Authority has changed its name to Inlivian, officials announced Monday.

After 80 years, the Charlotte Housing Authority is rebranding as Inlivian, in an attempt to overcome what officials say are negative connotations of its old name.

The new name better reflects its role as an “entrepreneurial agency focused on solutions” for the city’s housing crisis and improving residents’ lives, chief executive A. Fulton Meachem Jr. said in a statement provided to The Charlotte Observer.

Meachem wrote that officials “struggled” with the old name.

“We learned that to many people, the words ‘housing’ and ‘authority’ have a great deal of stigma and negative connotations associated with them,” Meachem wrote, adding the name “ignites undeserved negative stereotypes about the residents we serve and our communities.”

During a year-long consideration, officials sought input from employees, residents, board members and community leaders before selecting the final moniker. The name, which the organization stylizes in all capital letters, is partly inspired by the word “enliven,” Meachem said.

80 years of history

In the written statement, Meachem said the organization has changed immensely in its eight decades of operation.

One year after President Franklin Roosevelt signed the Housing Act of 1937, which led to the creation of public housing authorities, Charlotte officials began the process to create their own. The Charlotte Housing Authority was approved by state officials in 1939.

For the first several decades, the housing authority focused on building apartment complexes for low-income residents.

In 1996, it introduced “the city’s first apartment complex aimed at mixing the poor with the middle class,” according to an Observer report. The goal, housing authority officials said at the time, was to break up concentrated poverty and promote economic mobility.

This mixed-income model is now the norm for the housing authority. New developments often contain units designated for a range of incomes, including some at market rate.

In 2001 the housing authority established three subsidiaries related to property development and supportive services for residents. It added a property management group, a non-profit subsidiary, in 2016.

“I realize that a new name and brand does not change the fact that there is a significant affordable housing crisis in our community,” Meachem wrote. “I’ve said this before, but our agency has always been about more than ‘sticks and bricks.’ We plan to continue and expand our innovative approach to housing, real estate development, property management and resident services.”

As a public housing authority, Inlivian is funded in large part by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The seven-member board is appointed by the mayor and city council. At least one board member is a resident.

Housing authorities find new identities

Charlotte is not the first to rebrand itself.

Fort Worth Housing Authority is now Fort Worth Housing Solutions. The Housing Authority of the County of Salt Lake is now Housing Connect.

When the former Portland Housing Authority announced in 2011 it was now Home Forward, leaders said the old name didn’t reflect “the progressive, mission-based character of the organization,” and the change would improve government, non-profit and corporate partnerships.

Many such announcements from housing authorities seeking a fresh look cited similar reasoning: that the original names no longer fit the scope of the current work.

Other transitions haven’t been so smooth. After Colorado’s Adams County Housing Authority changed its name to Unison Housing Partners in 2018, a California-based real estate firm with a similar name sued. The Colorado housing authority told local media it will pick another name.

This work was made possible in part by grant funding from Report for America/GroundTruth Project and the Foundation For The Carolinas.