Are you a first responder or teacher? Charlotte is offering money to help buy a house.

Public school teachers, police officers, firefighters, paramedics and other first responders will soon be eligible for up to $30,000 in down payment assistance to buy a house.

The city of Charlotte received a $500,000 grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta to create the “Community Heroes Homeownership Program.” The city will pitch in $1.5 million.

Mayor Vi Lyles said home ownership stabilizes neighborhoods and can foster stronger community ties. She lauded the contributions of the qualifying professions.

“I truly believe this program reflects the value that all of you bring to our community,” she said.

Art Fleming, who leads the bank’s community investment, economic development and affordable housing programs, said people in the highlighted professions often earn a little too much to qualify for other home buying assistance, but still struggle to afford to live where they work.

Home purchases must be in Mecklenburg County and no more than $250,00. Buyers must have a household income that is 80.1% to 110% of the area median income, or $63,201 to $86,900 for a family of four.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing Partnership will administer the program.

Applications open Monday. Call 704-705-3999 or visit housecharlotteprogram.com for more information.

