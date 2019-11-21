2 hurt in ‘active shooter’ incident at meat plant in North Carolina. Suspect arrested

Two workers were hurt in an “active shooter situation” that played out just after midnight in a meat processing plant in Bladen County, North Carolina, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

A suspect was arrested, officials said in a Facebook post early Thursday. He was identified by WTVD as someone who worked at the plant.

The plant is about 85 miles south of Raleigh.

“Just after 12 am this morning there was an active shooter situation at Smithfield Packing in Tar Heel,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

“Two people were injured. Our officers arrived and administered first aid and cleared the buildings. The scene is now secure and the suspect has been arrested after a short search.”

The suspect was identified as Jaquante Hakeem Williams, of St. Pauls, by TV station WECT.

Investigators did not release names or conditions of the two wounded, but WECT identified them as plant workers Michelle Hernandez and Anthony Ratley.

Agencies responding to the scene included the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office , N.C. Highway Patrol , Bladenboro Police, Bladen EMS.