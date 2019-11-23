Person killed in shooting by police at Chester Walmart, sheriff says

A person in Chester was killed Saturday after a shooting by police, authorities said.

The incident happened around 11:15 a.m at the Walmart in Chester, said Eric Williams, Chester Police Department chief.

Chester officers had a confrontation with a shoplifting suspect, Williams and Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey said.

Dorsey confirmed that the person who was shot by an officer or officers later died.

The name of the person who died has not been released by the Chester County Coroner’s Office.

Both Dorsey and Williams said no officers were hurt, and no Walmart employees or customers were injured.

Dorsey said the incident started inside the store, then shots were fired outside the store.

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting, Williams and Dorsey said.

Williams and Dorsey declined to release the number of officers or their names, citing the ongoing investigation of the incident being done by SLED.

The officers will be placed on administrative duty as SLED investigates in accordance with police department policy, Williams said.

The Walmart store located on the J.A. Cochran Bypass was closed after the incident.

Chester County has not had a shooting involving an officer since February 2018 when a drug suspect was shot and killed by deputies and Chester city police. That 2018 shooting was ruled justified by the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.

Check back for updates on this developing story.