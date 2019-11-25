Pedestrian fatally struck by car while crossing Providence Road in south Charlotte

A woman was killed after being hit by a car in south Charlotte on Sunday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a 2008 Nissan Altima collided with Rhonda Michelle Cook, who was crossing Providence Road near Old Providence Road around 3:34 p.m.

Cook was not using a crosswalk, police said.

The Nissan had been traveling southbound on Providence Road in the left straight lane at the time of the incident, police said.

Cook, 52, was taken to Atrium Health, where she later died.

Police don’t believe speed or impairment contributed to the collision.

Providence Road was closed in both directions between Old Providence Road and International Drive while officers investigated.