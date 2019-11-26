Downed power lines in South End will snarl traffic into uptown Charlotte Tuesday

Expect rush hour to be tough Tuesday morning for people who use South Tryon Street through South End.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say South Tryon is blocked due to downed power lines in the 1200 block.

That is the area near the Midnight Dinner, just south of Morehead Road.

Traffic lights are out in the immediate area and police are directing traffic.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get an annual digital subscription for only $20. Act before it's gone! VIEW OFFER

CMPD has not said what brought the lines down, but noted it was not a crash.

“Duke Power has been notified. I do not have an ETA on repairs,” CMPD Officer Andrew S. Harris said in an email.