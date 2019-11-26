Local

Downed power lines in South End will snarl traffic into uptown Charlotte Tuesday

Expect rush hour to be tough Tuesday morning for people who use South Tryon Street through South End.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say South Tryon is blocked due to downed power lines in the 1200 block.

That is the area near the Midnight Dinner, just south of Morehead Road.

Traffic lights are out in the immediate area and police are directing traffic.

CMPD has not said what brought the lines down, but noted it was not a crash.

“Duke Power has been notified. I do not have an ETA on repairs,” CMPD Officer Andrew S. Harris said in an email.

Mark Price profile
Mark Price has been a reporter for The Charlotte Observer since 1991, covering beats including schools, crime, immigration, the LGBTQ issues, homelessness and nonprofits. He graduated from the University of Memphis with majors in journalism and art history, and a minor in geology.
