Man shot on the job at east Charlotte arcade. It’s city’s 99th homicide.

Gun violence claimed another victim in Charlotte Tuesday, at a strip mall on East W.T. Harris, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The man’s death marks the city’s 99th homicide this year.

Investigators say the shooting occurred around 5:40 a.m. at a business called La Casa, located at 5820 East W. T. Harris Boulevard in east Charlotte. The business is a “skill-based games establishment,” according to location information on Google.

The man who was shot and killed has not yet been identified by police.

“The victim, who is an employee of the establishment, was transported to the hospital by Medic where he was later pronounced deceased,” according to a CMPD press release .

Police have not said if they are searching for a suspect and did not say whether anyone was arrested.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective,” said a release.

Are arcades legal in North Carolina?

Arcades like La Casa have become increasingly popular in Charlotte in recent years. One video arcade game in particular, called “fish game,” entices players for hours at a time and often rewards customers with hundreds of dollars in cash.

The Charlotte Observer previously reported that in many of North Carolina’s small towns and big cities, arcades are the “closest thing to a neighborhood mini-casino.” But some law enforcement leaders worry about rising crime.

In some cities, law enforcement officers have attempted to shut down the businesses, alleging that the games amount to gambling, which is heavily restricted in North Carolina with few exceptions.

In Charlotte and other cities, though, the arcades openly advertise, “with neon lights, big banners and packed parking lots,” and are often open all night, the Observer has previously reported. In an investigation last year, the Observer found authorities around the state faced major legal challenges in trying to enforce gambling laws inside arcades.

This is a developing story.