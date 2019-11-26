Giving Guide: Find ways to give back over the holidays in the Charlotte area

Volunteers from Time Warner Cable with assistance from Loaves and Fishes staff, loaded their cars to delivered 500 Thanksgiving turkeys to Loaves and Fishes food pantries throughout Mecklenburg county, Wednesday, November 18, 2015. ”Thanksgiving is the one holiday that is all about the mea. If you don’t have food to share with your family, you don’t have Thanksgiving,” says Executive director, Beverly Howard. “ To make sure all the families coming to Loaves and Fishes have something to carve for their Thanksgiving Day meal, we provided families of 3 or more a turkey and families of 1 or 2 with a whole chicken.” ogaines@charlotteobserver.com

For 34 years, The Charlotte Observer has worked with charities in our region to determine their needs and then published those for our readers during the holiday season. We received about 50 submissions from agencies in more than 10 counties this year.

We will update this list through the holiday season.

For this guide, the Observer collected updated donation and volunteer needs for agencies from across the Charlotte region. The local human service and enrichment agencies were invited to list any items or volunteer service that would help them do their jobs better. The submissions come directly from the agencies and have not been edited.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get an annual digital subscription for only $20. Act before it's gone! VIEW OFFER