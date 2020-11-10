What do Mecklenburg County employees make? Check out our salary database update.

Overtime at Mecklenburg County public agencies has soared in recent years, allowing some workers to more than double their pay.

Mecklenburg County employs more than 5,600 workers, from social service managers and planners to nurses and librarians.







More than 360 workers earn more than $100,000 a year, according to county data. Eighteen earn more than $200,000 and one - county manager, Dena Diorio, earns more than $300,000. The Charlotte Observer’s database reflects base salaries but not bonuses and other incentives. The data are current as of December 2019.







Use the database below to search the salaries of Mecklenburg County public employees.

