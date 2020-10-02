Driver dies after hitting CATS airport shuttle bus in Charlotte

A 28-year-old woman died after her car collided with a Charlotte Area Transit System bus Thursday night, police said.

Aishwarya Jayasekar Mudaliar was ejected from her car after she hit the bus near the intersection of West Morehead Street and Millerton Avenue, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release. That’s west of uptown.

Medic drove Mudaliar to a hospital, where she was soon pronounced dead, police said.

The bus was a CATS Airport Sprinter shuttle bus, WBTV reported.

A bus passenger was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, while the two other CATS passengers weren’t hurt, according to CMPD.

About 8:40 p.m., Mudaliar hit the right front bumper of the bus after she failed to stop at a stop sign, police said.

Mudaliar’s Toyota Camry then hit a utility pole. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to CMPD.

Police said the investigation is “active and ongoing.” Witnesses are asked to call the CMPD major crash investigations unit at 704-432-2169, extension 4, or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600