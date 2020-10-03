Thousands win cash in latest NC lottery drawing, officials say. Thank the Red Ball.

Did you win the latest North Carolina lottery drawing?

Odds are you did.

Lottery officials announced 3,788 winning tickets in Friday night’s Carolina Pick 3 drawing.

The Red Ball was drawn, meaning players had two chances to win. “So check those numbers closely,” lottery officials posted on the NC Education Lottery website.

“The Double Draw occurred on just the second night of our Pick 3 Double Draw promotion,” officials said. “It’s guaranteed to occur once every seven days.”

In Friday’s first chance draw — 7-0-4 — 2,282 tickets won a total of $348,084, according to lottery officials.

Those numbers just happen to be the telephone area code for much of the Charlotte area.

In the second chance draw of 6-5-3, 1,506 tickets won a total of $131,511, officials said.

Odds of winning the top $500 prize by matching the numbers in order are 1 in 1,000, according to the lottery website.

Because the red ball was drawn, the Double Draw machine was reset, according to the lottery. Saturday night’s drawing will have six white balls and one red.

Double Draw can happen on any night in the Pick 3 game, according to the lottery website.