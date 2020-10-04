Charlotte nightclub shut down for repeated alcohol and COVID-19 violations

Alcohol permits for El Centenario Night Club in University City were suspended late Saturday for repeatedly violating state restrictions to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Social media posts, including video and advertisements, on Facebook showed large crowds and lack of social distancing, according to North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission documents.

Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris sent a statement Friday to the commission that said after reviewing video, El Centenario was violating the governor’s order by allowing large gatherings with close contact, including dancing, and without face coverings, which “risks fueling clusters of COVID-19 cases.”

“This could contribute to the reversal of the positive trends we have been seeing and increase the number of cases and spread of COVID-19 in our community,” Harris said in the statement.

Repeated violations

The private club on North Tryon Street had been cited numerous times for violations since May by state Alcohol Law Enforcement agents and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers, according to the ABC commission and previous reports by the Observer.

The ABC commission documents said the private club continued to allow crowds inside to exceed 300 people with no social distancing or sanitization practices. Patrons and customers also were not wearing masks. And the club violated the state alcohol curfew selling after 11 p.m.

Nightclubs and bars had been prohibited from opening since March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Bars were allowed to reopen Friday in Phase 3 with outdoor seating only and limited capacity.

On the third visit in July, the ABC commission warned club owner James Kevin Galyan there could be “serious sanctions against his ABC permits” if he refused to follow the governor’s orders.

On Sept. 5, ALE Special Agent in Charge Omar Qureshi told an undercover agent to leave after seeing video from inside the night club “due to the increasingly high risk of exposure to COVID-19.”

Galyan told agents he needed to open to pay his bills, documents show.

Qureshi said Galyan’s willingness to put alcohol sales above the health and safety of customers is “detrimental to the community.”

Officials also said criminal activity, including a shooting in the parking lot last month, is a danger to the community.

The suspension is effective until the case is heard by the Office of Administrative Hearings, according to the state ABC commission.