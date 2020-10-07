How hot is Charlotte market? Even Lake Norman mansion listed near $8M sold in 4 days

A Lake Norman mansion in Mooresville, listed as the Charlotte area’s highest-priced home, has sold for $7.5 million, according to Charlotte-based HM Properties, the Realtor involved in the transaction.

The 11,000-square-foot Grand Lac Chateau at 154 Tennessee Circle, listed at $7,995.000, went under contract after just four days on the market, according to Josh Tucker, managing broker for HM Properties’ Lake Norman office. Tennessee Circle is off Fern Hill Road north of N.C. 150.

That was the highest-priced listing in the Charlotte-area Canopy MLS system, he said.

Chris and K.J. Campbell sold their mansion to Colorado-based BeWater LLC, public records show. Without identifying them by name, Tucker said the buyers intend to use the home as their primary residence.

Colorado public records list Robert Fowler of Engelwood, Colo., as the person affiliated with BeWater LLC’s articles of organization filed with the Colorado Secretary of State’s office. Fowler did not return a call from The Charlotte Observer to his and his wife’s Colorado home on Tuesday.

The Campbells have bought another home in the local area, Tucker said.

Italian marble floors, 8 fireplaces

The 8.6-acre French country manor features Italian marble floors, quartzite counter tops, eight fireplaces, six bedrooms and 7.2 baths, according to its listing.

Grand Lac Chateau on Lake Norman in Mooresville is under contract to be sold for $7.5 million, according to Charlotte-based HM Properties. HM Properties

The home is three levels and includes a 250-bottle climate-controlled wine cellar, a heated saltwater infinity-edge swimming pool, a 12-person spa, a covered kitchen, a fire pit and theater room. A men’s lounge features a 130-inch TV wall and an expanse of glass overlooking a show car garage.

“I don’t think anyone including the seller or I had any expectations as to how long it would take for this home to sell,“ Tucker said in a statement announcing the sale.

“A lot of it was timing, but we also spent several months preparing a strategic launch to make sure we could make a large splash all over the country when it hit the market.”

Architect J.J. Barja of Elite Design Group in Charlotte designed the mansion in 2015. Cornelius-based Augusta Homes finished building the home in 2018.

Rising Charlotte home prices

Charlotte’s overall housing prices are shooting up as the number of available homes rapidly dwindles.

The area’s housing inventory fell 51% in August, the latest steep dropoff amid the impacts of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, demand is outpacing that limited supply, leading to price increases. The median sales price for a house in August was $290,000, a 12.8% increase from the same period last year.