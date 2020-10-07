Charlotte workers are finding huge grease wads clogging city pipes. What’s going on?

Charlotte workers are once again finding huge grease wads clogging pipes around the city.

This time, officials are trying a bit of humor to encourage homeowners to quit putting grease down their drains.

“You always thought sewer monsters were a myth, didn’t you?” Charlotte Water posted on Facebook recently with a photo of huge grease wads in a city pipe. “It turns out they are real.”

“The good news is that you can stop these ‘monsters’ AKA blockages from happening by not putting any grease, fats, or oils down the drain,” Charlotte Water said in its post.

To some, the wads might even resemble the main character in the 1958 science fiction horror movie, “The Blob.”

The photo in the city’s post is the same one Charlotte Water published on social media in November 2019. That post drew lots of social media reaction.

“Why are we having to remind people to not put grease down their drains?” a woman asked at the time. “Are people from Charlotte that stupid?”

“If you think this is bunk wait till you get a thousand dollar bill from your plumber,” a man posted.

Others reacted more lightheartedly.

“Me after taco Tuesday,” a man posted.

