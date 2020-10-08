‘Multiple’ COVID-19 cases temporarily close another North Carolina high school

Another Charlotte area high school has temporarily closed due to confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, school officials said.

North Stanly High School shifted to remote learning on Wednesday after “multiple” confirmed COVID-19 cases among staff were reported “in a short period of time,” school officials posted on Facebook.

“At this time we are not aware of any students being considered a close contact to a positive staff member,” according to the post.

But officials urged parents to closely watch their children’s health as students learn remotely through Friday, Oct. 16. They should contact their child’s health care provider and the school nurse if their child develops any symptoms.

The school moved to remote learning “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the post.

Students are asked to work on assignments through Canvas, where teachers will alert them to Google meets and class notifications. Lunch is available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the North Stanly Middle School cafeteria drive-through.

Last week, multiple confirmed COVID-19 cases temporarily closed Crest High School in Shelby, the school posted on Facebook.

The cases involve “persons at Crest High School as well as several employees/students awaiting test results,” Cleveland County Schools Superintendent Stephen Fisher said in a letter to Crest High parents.