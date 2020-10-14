COVID-19 outbreak forces college in NC mountains to switch to remote learning

Confirmed COVID-19 cases on one of its sports teams forced Brevard College in the N.C. mountains to switch to remote learning temporarily this week, school officials said.

After a third member of the team tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the school quarantined all members of the team and moved all classes on campus to remote learning until at least Friday.

The school also suspended residential visitation for all students. Students can only visit students who live in their residence hall.

“We want to be very intentional at this time to prevent other cases and feel these measures will help contain any spread of the virus,” the school posted in a COVID-19 update on its website, Brevard.edu.

Also this week, all practices and in-person meetings of the UNC Charlotte 49ers men’s basketball team were suspended after the athletics department announced a cluster of seven cases of COVID-19 among players and staff, The Charotte Observer previously reported.

Brevard College hasn’t identified the team with confirmed COVID-19 cases but said its members are quarantined in one residence hall. All meals are being delivered to the team, while all other students have only a “Grab and Go” dining option.

School officials said they will decide by Friday whether to continue remote learning next week.

All college employees have been encouraged to work remotely as well, if possible.

Students must wear masks, stay six feet apart from others and regularly wash their hands. They must stay on campus unless going to work, the grocery store or a doctor’s visit. Anyone caught disobeying the rules faces suspension for the semester, officials said.

The small liberal arts school in Brevard has about 770 students and competes in NCAA Division III athletics.

