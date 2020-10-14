Local
Driver dies after fleeing wreck scene and getting hit by another car, NC troopers say
A North Carolina driver died Wednesday after he rear-ended a car, ran from the scene and was hit by another vehicle, troopers said.
The driver was killed while running across U.S. 321 in the Caldwell County town of Hudson at about 5:30 a.m., according to the State Highway Patrol. He has not been identified, troopers said later Wednesday.
The driver had just rear-ended a car that was stopped at a red light at U.S. 321 and Mission Road, troopers said. He left the car, spoke briefly with the driver of the car he hit and another person, and then ran onto U.S. 321, according to the Highway Patrol.
No one else was hurt, troopers said. No charges are expected to be filed, although the investigation is ongoing, according to the Highway Patrol.
Comments