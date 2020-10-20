50 COVID-19 cases tied to Charlotte church. Officials urge attendees to get tested.

The number of COVID-19 cases traced back to a Charlotte worship service has grown to 50, but church leaders have not agreed to conduct testing on site, Mecklenburg health officials said Tuesday.

County health officials first announced the outbreak Saturday, saying at least nine COVID-19 cases were connected to United House of Prayer for All People at 2321 Beatties Ford Road.

But by Tuesday, the number of cases had more than doubled since Monday, Deputy Health Director Raynard Washington told county commissioners. County officials initially identified “more than 23” cases, the Observer reported.

Washington described the gathering connected to the cases as a “convocation event” on Oct. 10 and 11, with other events throughout the week. There were events indoors and outdoors.

In a statement Monday, Washington said the event organizers made “significant efforts to ensure mask wearing and social distancing among the hundreds of attendees.”

“We really want to make sure our community is aware that there were certainly individuals who were infectious at those events,” he said. “We want folks to do the right thing and get tested and quarantine, isolate and follow our instructions.”

Church officials did not return The Observer’s messages Monday.

Washington said those 50 cases had 75 close contacts who should be monitored, and five of the confirmed cases live in a senior independent living facility.

Washington said he spoke to a church leader and advised that the church not hold gatherings in the coming weeks.

“We simply don’t know how far the spread has gone at this particular point,” he said.

Officials have urged everyone who attended events at the church from Oct 4-11 to be tested and monitor for symptoms.

Washington said church leaders “have not been interested” in setting up testing at the church, but said the county is considering conducting additional testing nearby.

A list of Mecklenburg testing sites can be found at: https://meck.co/3ka8gLE.

Washington encouraged people who have attended or been close to someone who has to answer calls from contact tracers.

“Our responsibility is to provide the resources necessary,” including testing opportunities, said Vilma Leake, whose district includes the church.

She said the event included attendees from all over the country. She called a church elder on speaker phone, who told commissioners the church had taken precautions to space out seating and had hand sanitizer.

The church event is one of several large gatherings that have resulted in outbreaks, including cases tied to a beer festival at Olde Meckleburg Brewery.

County data through Sunday shows 31,561 cases reported since the pandemic began in March and 377 deaths. The test positivity rate for the last 14 days was 6%, an increase from recent weeks.