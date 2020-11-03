Charlotte Observer Logo
Trump or Biden? See how your neighborhood voted

Charlotte

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden won 67% of Mecklenburg County’s votes, including a large swath though the county’s midsection, unofficial results show.

Biden captured 80% of the county’s 195 precincts, relegating President Donald Trump to precincts along the county’s borders, such as those near Mint Hill, Matthews and Cornelius.

Biden beat Trump by more than 1,000 votes in nearly 60 precincts. Trump beat Biden by that margin in three precincts, according to State Board of Elections data.

For more information, see the map below.

