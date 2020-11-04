Charlotte Observer Logo
Cooper or Forest? See how your neighborhood voted

Governor Roy Cooper won 68% of Mecklenburg County’s votes Tuesday, including a large swath though the county’s midsection, unofficial results show.

Cooper captured 82% of the county’s 195 precincts, relegating Republican challenger Dan Forest to some precincts in south Charlotte and some along the county’s borders, such as those near Mint Hill, Matthews and Cornelius.

Cooper beat Forest by more than 1,000 votes in 60 precincts. Forest beat Cooper by that margin in three precincts, according to State Board of Elections data.

For more information, see the map below.

Gavin Off
Gavin Off has been the Charlotte Observer’s data reporter since 2011. Previously, he worked as a data reporter at the Tulsa World and at Scripps Howard News Service in Washington, D.C.
