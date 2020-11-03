Tillis or Cunningham? See how your neighborhood voted

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham won 62% of Mecklenburg County’s votes Tuesday, including a large swath though the county’s midsection, unofficial results show.

Cunningham captured 69% of the county’s 195 precincts, relegating incumbent Thom Tillis to precincts in south Charlotte and along the county’s borders, such as those near Mint Hill, Matthews and Cornelius.

Cunningham beat Tillis by more than 1,000 votes in about 50 precincts. Tillis beat Cunningham by that margin in four precincts, according to State Board of Elections data.

For more information, see the map below.

