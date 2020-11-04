What NC counties did Biden and Trump flip from 2016?

President Donald Trump’s path to victory in North Carolina mirrored the path he took in 2016, according to unofficial results.

He won both elections by claiming 50% of the vote and he won the majority of the state’s counties, especially those outside of its metro areas.

Only three of North Carolina’s 100 counties flipped parties from 2016 to 2020, preliminary Board of Elections data show.

Trump flipped one — Scotland County near the South Carolina border. Democratic candidate Joe Biden flipped two — New Hanover County on the coast and Nash County, northeast of Raleigh.

According to unofficial results, Trump beat Biden 50% to 48.6%.

Search the map below to see how each county voted in 2016 and 2020.