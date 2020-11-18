Neighbors describe feeling ‘massive tremor’ in south Charlotte. Did you feel anything?

Residents reported feeling an earthquake-like tremor in south Charlotte on Wednesday morning, strong enough that one woman on NextDoor described it as “massive.”

“On NextDoor, it felt everyone in and around this neighborhood felt/heard something, but some are describing it more as an explosion?!” the resident of Cotton Stand Road posted. That is south of Ardrey Kell Road and the Ballantyne area.

“Weird ... I did feel/hear something,” a man replied. “Thought it was a truck.”

The U.S. Geological Survey earthquake website listed no quake as having occurred Wednesday morning.

“Looking at the USGS earthquake page, there are no earthquakes detected for the Charlotte area today,” Sean Bemis, a research scientist in the Virginia Tech earthquake lab, told The Charlotte Observer.

“In the past week, it looks like there were a couple earthquakes detected near Chattanooga, a couple near Charleston, S.C., and a few really small quakes near Sparta,” Bemis said in an email. “None of those would have been large enough to be felt near Charlotte.”

Bemis said if it was an earthquake that someone felt as a “massive” tremor, he said ”it should have been detectable by enough seismographs to calculate a location.

“I would also suspect that it would have been felt by enough people that there would be quite a bit of chatter about it on Twitter,” he said.

Just three months ago, a powerful 5.1 magnitude earthquake jolted the Charlotte area, the strongest in 104 years, McClatchy News reported.

The Aug. 9 quake was centered a little over a mile south of Sparta, near the Virginia border.

North Carolina has no active fault zones, where fractures between blocks of rock can trigger earthquakes, according to the state Geological Survey.

“Earthquakes are more frequent in the western part of our state, but statewide they are relatively small, random and scattered events,” according to the Survey.

If you felt tremors in Charlotte on Wednesday, email reporter Joe Marusak at jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com or reach him on Twitter @jmarusak.

