Charlotte dad fretted about kids’ college tuition. Then he bought a $1 lottery ticket.

A Charlotte man concerned about how he’d pay for his children to attend college “has no more worries” after hitting a jackpot with a $1 scratch-off ticket, North Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a news release.

Stanley Lawrence hit the $816,451 Cash 5 jackpot with a Quick Pick ticket he bought for the Sept. 5 drawing, officials said. He used Online Play through the NC Lottery app, officials said.

“I’m relieved,” Lawrence told lottery officials after claiming his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Thursday.

After tax withholdings, Lawrence pocketed $577,640, according to the lottery.

The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598, lottery spokeswoman Garcelle Vierra said.

“I was quite shocked when I opened my email and saw it Sunday morning,” Lawrence said. “I’ve been playing this game for a few years. I used to win here and there, just $5 or $10, but this is a big win for me.”

“My kids are in high school and middle school, so I’ll plan this money for their colleges,” he said. “We’re very happy.”

Tickets for the nightly Carolina Cash 5 drawing cost $1.

Players can buy tickets for Cash 5 and three other games through Online Play on the lottery website and the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

A $110,000 jackpot is available in Friday night’s drawing, according to the lottery website.

