Large Charlotte area community replaces name that many say evokes racism, slavery

A large Charlotte-area active-senior community has changed its name from one many of its residents say that connotes racism and slavery.

Plantation Estates residents and staff “voted overwhelmingly” to change the name to Matthews Glen, parent company Acts Retirement-Life Communities said Tuesday.

“We have long recognized the controversy that surrounds the word ‘plantation’ and are sensitive to how it is commonly understood,” Steve Messer, executive director of Matthews Glen, said in a statement.

“The decision to rename the community is representative of the values we have always stood for and our larger commitment to be recognized as an open, inclusive and diverse community.”

The announcement came about a month after the vote at the not-for-profit continuing care retirement community, which opened in 1988

The community of 740 residents off N.C. 51 (Matthews Township Parkway) and Fulwood Lane has new signage, and its website now displays the new name.

“It’s official with new name - Matthews Glen for our community!” resident Nancy Oneil posted on Facebook.

“This is wonderful news!” Francine Holiman Smith posted.

“Our residents and staff have been very engaged from the outset of the renaming plans,” Michael Smith, spokesman for Acts Retirement-Life Communities, told The Charlotte Observer in an email. “It was our desire to ensure that all residents and staff had a voice in determining our new name.

“Matthews Glen was selected overwhelmingly in a vote by the residents and staff,” Smith said.

On its 124 acres, Matthews Glen includes independent-living, assisted-living and skilled-care homes, along with a swimming pool, fitness center, restaurants and a health center.

Neighborhoods and subdivisions across the U.S. began removing “plantation” from their names after protests following the killing of George Floyd in May by Minneapolis police, The New York Times reported.

On Nov. 4, Rhode Island voters approved dropping “Providence Plantations” from the official state name, The Associated Press reported.

And, as of Dec. 1, more than 10,500 people have signed a petition to replace the word from gated and resort communities in Beaufort County, S.C., including Hilton Head Plantation. The Island Packet first reported about the petition in June.